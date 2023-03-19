Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Holdings Trimmed by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC lowered its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 4.7% of Harrington Investments INC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 13,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,650,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 19,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,217,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of TMO traded down $9.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $547.34. 1,947,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,529. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $618.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $565.91 and a 200-day moving average of $544.99. The stock has a market cap of $210.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMO has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.00.

Insider Activity

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total transaction of $915,136.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,614,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

