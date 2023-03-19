Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Financial Consulate Inc.

Financial Consulate Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 918 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,166,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,314,735,000 after purchasing an additional 406,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,689,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,565,540,000 after purchasing an additional 256,512 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,158,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,200,398,000 after purchasing an additional 135,437 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.5% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,199,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,115,564,000 after purchasing an additional 153,451 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,127,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,155,560,000 after purchasing an additional 181,476 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMO. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 1.8 %

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $547.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $210.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $565.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $544.99. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $618.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 7.94%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at $36,292,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total value of $915,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at $73,614,111.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at $36,292,980.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

