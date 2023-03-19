Thunder Brawl Price Down 13.2% Over Last 7 Days (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be purchased for about $0.0107 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. Thunder Brawl has a total market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $23.23 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Thunder Brawl Profile

Thunder Brawl’s launch date was January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.01076901 USD and is down -7.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $301.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

