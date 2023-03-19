Thunder Brawl (THB) Trading Down 16.3% This Week

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One Thunder Brawl token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and $216.92 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Thunder Brawl

Thunder Brawl launched on January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.01076901 USD and is down -7.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $301.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using U.S. dollars.

