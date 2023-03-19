Toncoin One Day Volume Hits $29.64 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Toncoin has a total market cap of $8.21 billion and $29.64 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $2.40 or 0.00008532 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025158 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00032469 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001821 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00019652 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003520 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.94 or 0.00202042 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28,188.00 or 1.00016082 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.41791921 USD and is down -2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $26,163,513.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

