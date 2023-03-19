Toncoin (TON) One Day Trading Volume Tops $29.39 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for about $2.39 or 0.00008616 BTC on exchanges. Toncoin has a market cap of $8.17 billion and $29.39 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Toncoin has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00033342 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025532 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001848 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00019660 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003531 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.05 or 0.00201829 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,782.21 or 1.00032748 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.41791921 USD and is down -2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $26,163,513.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

