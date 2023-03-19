Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TRNS. Northland Securities upped their target price on Transcat from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Transcat from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Transcat from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Transcat from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Transcat presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Transcat Price Performance

TRNS stock opened at $85.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.83. Transcat has a 12 month low of $50.32 and a 12 month high of $91.71. The stock has a market cap of $645.55 million, a PE ratio of 64.69 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Transcat ( NASDAQ:TRNS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The business had revenue of $57.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.62 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 4.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Transcat will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Transcat news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total transaction of $174,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,743,923.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Transcat by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 842,398 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,701,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Transcat by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $55,093,000 after acquiring an additional 155,050 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Transcat by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 685,662 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,593,000 after acquiring an additional 19,667 shares in the last quarter. Broadcrest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Transcat by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Broadcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 490,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,726,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Transcat by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,399,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

Further Reading

