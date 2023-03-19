Triangle Securities Wealth Management Acquires 2,000 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 10,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $484,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $37.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.20. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $46.78.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

