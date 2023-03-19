Triangle Securities Wealth Management Buys Shares of 14,594 Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.55 and its 200 day moving average is $15.14. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $16.96.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

