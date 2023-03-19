Triangle Securities Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management cut its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 284,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,889,000 after acquiring an additional 6,747 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 10.2% during the third quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 32,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,369,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,474,000 after acquiring an additional 14,976 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 504.6% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 19,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 15,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth about $316,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

Shares of CP stock opened at $77.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.79. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The company has a market cap of $71.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1424 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 19.44%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.