Triangle Securities Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 411.8% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Deere & Company by 64.3% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DE. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.81.
Deere & Company Stock Performance
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Deere & Company Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.80%.
About Deere & Company
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
