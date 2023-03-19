Triangle Securities Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 411.8% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Deere & Company by 64.3% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DE. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.81.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE opened at $385.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $417.58 and a 200 day moving average of $403.13. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.80%.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.