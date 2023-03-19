Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $645,000 Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management reduced its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,994 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 164,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 44,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.43.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $10.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.33. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $15.69. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

