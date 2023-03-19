Triangle Securities Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 79.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Trading Down 1.1 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $78.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $81.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.36.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.