Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of TRT stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.74. The company had a trading volume of 16,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,125. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Trio-Tech International has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $8.45. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.37.

Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.

