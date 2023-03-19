Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Umpqua from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Umpqua Stock Performance

Shares of Umpqua stock remained flat at $17.66 during trading on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.97. Umpqua has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Umpqua Dividend Announcement

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $387.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.20 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 24.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Umpqua will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Umpqua

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crystalline Management Inc. acquired a new position in Umpqua during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,591,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Umpqua by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in Umpqua by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 1,027,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,337,000 after acquiring an additional 513,633 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Umpqua by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Umpqua by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 307,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 26,459 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

