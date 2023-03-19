Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Union Bankshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd.

Union Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ UNB opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. Union Bankshares has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $31.58. The company has a market capitalization of $105.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Union Bankshares Increases Dividend

Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 24.55%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Saturday, January 28th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. This is a boost from Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 617.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 8.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 9.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as a one-bank holding company for Union Bank, which engages in the provision of retail, commercial, municipal banking, and asset management & trust services. It offers residential real estate loans, construction real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and municipal loans.

