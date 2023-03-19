Uniswap (UNI) Price Up 13.6% Over Last Week

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $4.99 billion and approximately $101.26 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for $6.55 or 0.00023273 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.66 or 0.00300773 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00011970 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000713 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00009066 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000663 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00016229 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000232 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003545 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.62279018 USD and is up 1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 629 active market(s) with $108,572,052.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

