UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,990 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.9% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $75,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,969,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $41,903,103,000 after buying an additional 851,994 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,813,470 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,585,693,000 after buying an additional 998,214 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,853,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,929,009,000 after buying an additional 5,556,335 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,276,059 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,674,701,000 after purchasing an additional 367,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,963,772 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,576,829,000 after purchasing an additional 143,238 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.68.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $469.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,289,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,955,454. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $483.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $510.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $449.70 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The stock has a market cap of $437.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

