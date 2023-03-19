Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Stock Position Lessened by Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,420 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 10,470 shares during the quarter. Universal Health Services comprises about 2.0% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned 0.13% of Universal Health Services worth $13,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,729,000 after acquiring an additional 146,820 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,580,653 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $562,028,000 after purchasing an additional 195,345 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $728,594,000 after purchasing an additional 113,259 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,788,886 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $157,743,000 after purchasing an additional 197,974 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,101,218 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $97,105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of Universal Health Services stock traded down $1.74 on Friday, hitting $119.28. 923,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,166. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.33. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.50 and a 52 week high of $158.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.63.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.06. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 8.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $201,158.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,820.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $201,158.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,820.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $272,751.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.29.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Featured Articles

