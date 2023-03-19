Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Value Line Stock Performance

Shares of VALU opened at $46.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.06 and its 200 day moving average is $55.59. Value Line has a fifty-two week low of $42.02 and a fifty-two week high of $118.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.83 million, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.60.

Value Line Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Value Line

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Value Line during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Value Line during the third quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Value Line by 627.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Value Line by 634.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Value Line by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.

