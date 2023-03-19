Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Holdings Lessened by Flower City Capital

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2023

Flower City Capital decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUGet Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,147 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 19.2% of Flower City Capital’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Flower City Capital owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $16,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,466,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,673,000 after purchasing an additional 346,316 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,536,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,665 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,346.8% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,100,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835,703 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,597,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,731,000 after purchasing an additional 124,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,463,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,723,000 after purchasing an additional 177,801 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $50.68 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $58.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.15.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.