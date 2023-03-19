Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) is Stairway Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Stairway Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 804,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,527 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up 6.4% of Stairway Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Stairway Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $44,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth $51,000. Greenline Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 36.2% in the third quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 185,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,574,000 after acquiring an additional 49,377 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 83.4% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth $360,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,816,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,917,637. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $44.99 and a twelve month high of $64.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.09 and a 200 day moving average of $54.99.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

