Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 612,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,085 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 4.7% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $130,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 251,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,869,000 after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $216,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,696,000 after buying an additional 12,950 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 138,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,020,000 after buying an additional 18,267 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

VUG stock opened at $237.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.68. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $296.44.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

