Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $200.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.85. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $243.78.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.