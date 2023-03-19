Velas Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $53.55 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. In the last week, Velas has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $53.55 million and approximately $993,383.68 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be bought for $0.0221 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00062846 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00044115 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007611 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00019375 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000786 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003530 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001514 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,427,868,241 coins and its circulating supply is 2,427,868,238 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.