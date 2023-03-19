Velas (VLX) Price Tops $0.0218

Velas (VLX) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. In the last seven days, Velas has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0218 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a total market cap of $52.94 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00064842 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00045382 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00007847 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00019851 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000811 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003649 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001548 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,427,077,173 coins and its circulating supply is 2,427,077,171 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The official website for Velas is velas.com.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

