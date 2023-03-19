Venus BUSD Price Reaches $0.0220 on Exchanges (vBUSD)

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 19th. In the last seven days, Venus BUSD has traded 1% lower against the dollar. Venus BUSD has a total market cap of $59.22 million and $62.58 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus BUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000247 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000307 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.50 or 0.00366584 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,449.90 or 0.26644605 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Venus BUSD Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. The official message board for Venus BUSD is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus BUSD’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Venus BUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02197118 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $108,060,198.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus BUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus BUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

