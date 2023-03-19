Verge 1-Day Volume Reaches $580,806.53 (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Verge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a market cap of $49.89 million and $580,806.53 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Verge has traded up 12.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,276.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.14 or 0.00304636 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00011954 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00076667 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.83 or 0.00551091 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.87 or 0.00484036 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003528 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,518,044,975 coins and its circulating supply is 16,516,487,725 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

