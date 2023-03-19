Verity & Verity LLC Has $10.86 Million Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Verity & Verity LLC boosted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,848 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $10,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in MetLife by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its holdings in MetLife by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in MetLife by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $816,386.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,782.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $816,386.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,782.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,202 shares of company stock worth $1,234,849. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MetLife Trading Down 4.9 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

MET opened at $54.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.08. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.51 and a 1-year high of $77.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.82.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 68.26%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

