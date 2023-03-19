VERITY Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 10,000 Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE)

VERITY Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 737.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 67,026 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 433.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 32,851 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 144,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 8.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 840,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after purchasing an additional 64,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. 41.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vintage Wine Estates Stock Performance

NASDAQ VWE opened at $1.12 on Friday. Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $11.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vintage Wine Estates Profile

VWE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.50 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vintage Wine Estates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.92.

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Cameron Hughes, Clos Pegase, B.R. Cohn, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Kunde, Cherry Pie, and others. It also owns and operates hospitality facilities; and provides bottling, fulfillment, and storage services to other companies on a contract basis.

