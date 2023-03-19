VERITY Wealth Advisors Has $14.73 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

VERITY Wealth Advisors lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 14.5% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $393.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $402.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.02. The company has a market cap of $293.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $464.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

