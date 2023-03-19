VERITY Wealth Advisors Sells 7,200 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

VERITY Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 59.2% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $98.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.44. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.04 and a one year high of $106.48.

