Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Holdings Cut by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,430 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 254 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,387 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.6 %

In other news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total transaction of $460,180.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,806.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total transaction of $460,180.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,806.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $399,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,005,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,916 shares of company stock valued at $12,466,970 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX stock traded down $4.87 on Friday, hitting $295.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,675,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,545. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $233.01 and a fifty-two week high of $325.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $299.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.14.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

