Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.79.

Viavi Solutions Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average is $11.88. Viavi Solutions has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $284.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.48 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.16%. Equities research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $149,472.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 107,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,481.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,453 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $150,135.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,279.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,216 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $149,472.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 107,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,481.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,974 shares of company stock worth $468,653 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 25.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 90,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 9.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

