Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €125.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($134.41) target price on Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DG has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($129.03) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €132.00 ($141.94) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €125.00 ($134.41) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €124.00 ($133.33) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €129.00 ($138.71) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Vinci Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of DG opened at €103.46 ($111.25) on Wednesday. Vinci has a 52-week low of €69.54 ($74.77) and a 52-week high of €88.80 ($95.48). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €105.33 and a 200 day moving average price of €96.78.

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

