Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY) Lifted to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VTSCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft from €65.00 ($69.89) to €70.00 ($75.27) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft from €65.00 ($69.89) to €70.00 ($75.27) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $12.73 on Thursday. Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $14.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day moving average is $11.84.

About Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of components and system solutions for drivetrains in hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, and combustion engines worldwide. It operates through Electrification Technology, Electronic Controls, Sensing & Actuation, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

