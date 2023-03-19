Vow (VOW) Trading Down 21.1% Over Last 7 Days

Vow (VOW) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Vow token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001800 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Vow has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar. Vow has a total market cap of $79.06 million and $217,302.45 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vow Profile

Vow was first traded on March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 1,085,128,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,110,529 tokens. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vow is vowcurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Vow

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow itself is a tool; a tool through which communities can contribute to the creation of a parallel currency supply. Businesses and individuals which form any community can work together, cooperatively eliminating the risks inherent in centralized currency systems.”

