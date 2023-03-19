Voyager Token 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $83.67 Million (VGX)

Voyager Token (VGX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Voyager Token token can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001384 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Voyager Token has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar. Voyager Token has a market cap of $108.53 million and $83.67 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000246 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.83 or 0.00365144 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,401.09 or 0.26539972 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Voyager Token

Voyager Token’s launch date was June 28th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 tokens. Voyager Token’s official website is www.investvoyager.com. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/investvoyager.

Buying and Selling Voyager Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Voyager is a cryptocurrency broker that provides investors with access to various cryptocurrencies through its platform, which connects to multiple trading platforms to offer users the best prices. The company’s Voyager Token (VGX) is used to reward users and offers services such as earning interest on crypto holdings and cashback rewards. Voyager was founded by experienced entrepreneurs and offers commission-free crypto trading. It was launched in 2018 and supports over 55 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP. In 2019, it released a mobile app and in 2020 acquired Circle Invest, which had over 40,000 active accounts. The company also partners with the Celsius network to manage client assets.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

