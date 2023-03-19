Vulcan Forged PYR Price Tops $4.16 on Top Exchanges (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for approximately $4.16 or 0.00015206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 35.5% against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $113.15 million and approximately $44.65 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

