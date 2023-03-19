W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Bought by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. W.W. Grainger accounts for 1.6% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 260.0% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GWW. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $688.88.

In related news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,434 shares of company stock valued at $38,315,317. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $663.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $637.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $584.41. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.48 and a 1-year high of $709.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.88%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

