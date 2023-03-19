Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Price Target to $25.00

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CUZ. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Cousins Properties from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.75.

CUZ opened at $19.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. Cousins Properties has a 52 week low of $19.16 and a 52 week high of $41.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.32%.

In related news, EVP John S. Mccoll sold 36,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $921,786.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,193.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,940,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,303,000 after buying an additional 315,202 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,540,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,924,000 after buying an additional 229,754 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,296,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,081,000 after buying an additional 2,548,134 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,217,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,093,000 after buying an additional 1,015,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,735,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,763,000 after buying an additional 119,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

