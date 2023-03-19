Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WALGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $89.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Stephens lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.89.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $31.32 on Wednesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $89.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WALGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $701.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

In other news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson acquired 2,475 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at $63,830.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,244 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,481,051.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 106.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

