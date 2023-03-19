Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Westlake from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Westlake from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Westlake from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Westlake from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Westlake from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.64.

Westlake Trading Down 2.4 %

WLK stock opened at $104.53 on Wednesday. Westlake has a 1-year low of $81.29 and a 1-year high of $141.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.50 and its 200-day moving average is $105.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Westlake Announces Dividend

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.45). Westlake had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Westlake will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.357 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Westlake by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Westlake by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,017,000 after buying an additional 10,077 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Westlake by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Westlake by 236.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corp. Is a global diversified industrial company, which engages in the manufacturing and supplying of essential products. It operates through the Performance and Essential Materials, and Housing and Infrastructure Products segments. The Performance and Essential Materials segment includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali and Derivatives, Westlake European and Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene, and Westlake Epoxy.

