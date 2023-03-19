WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of WestRock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of WestRock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.29.

NYSE WRK opened at $27.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.20. WestRock has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $54.78.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). WestRock had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,619,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,440,053,000 after purchasing an additional 252,490 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 12.7% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,946,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,520 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 11.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,923,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,965,000 after purchasing an additional 619,458 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,739,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,239,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,904,000 after purchasing an additional 51,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

