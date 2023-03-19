Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Price Performance

WLFC opened at $57.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.14. Willis Lease Finance has a 52-week low of $30.22 and a 52-week high of $65.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.90 million, a PE ratio of 483.29 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Lease Finance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 24,871.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 39,297 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,000. 84.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines services. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment leases aircraft, engines, and provides related services to a diversified group of commercial aircraft operators and maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations.

