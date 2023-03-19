WNS (NYSE:WNS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WNS. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on WNS from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen raised their price target on WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on WNS from $109.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on WNS from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.00.

WNS Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE WNS opened at $89.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.95 and a 200-day moving average of $84.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. WNS has a 52 week low of $67.07 and a 52 week high of $92.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Institutional Trading of WNS

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. WNS had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $292.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.95 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WNS will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WNS by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 348,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WNS in the 4th quarter valued at about $497,000. Pier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of WNS by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 111,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,891,000 after purchasing an additional 54,436 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of WNS in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,848,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of WNS in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

