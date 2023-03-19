World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

WWE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, World Wrestling Entertainment presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.70.

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Performance

World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $83.33 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 1.18. World Wrestling Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $55.09 and a fifty-two week high of $93.63.

World Wrestling Entertainment Dividend Announcement

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.25 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 47.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 20.96%.

Institutional Trading of World Wrestling Entertainment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 84.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 69.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

