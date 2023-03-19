W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

W&T Offshore Stock Performance

Shares of W&T Offshore stock opened at $4.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56. W&T Offshore has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $9.16. The stock has a market cap of $669.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average is $6.33.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $189.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.38 million. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 25.10% and a negative return on equity of 270.10%. W&T Offshore’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that W&T Offshore will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W&T Offshore

About W&T Offshore

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,046,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,870,000 after buying an additional 204,781 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 19.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,757,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,992 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 4.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,360,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after purchasing an additional 135,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 124.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,734,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,957 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,610,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,564,000 after purchasing an additional 186,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

