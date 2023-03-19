W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Shares of W&T Offshore stock opened at $4.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56. W&T Offshore has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $9.16. The stock has a market cap of $669.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average is $6.33.
W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $189.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.38 million. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 25.10% and a negative return on equity of 270.10%. W&T Offshore’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that W&T Offshore will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.
W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
