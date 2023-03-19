Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on XENE. Cowen assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set an outperform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.70.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ XENE opened at $33.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.99. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $24.94 and a twelve month high of $41.39.

Insider Transactions at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.01. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 862.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 19,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $711,199.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,257,393.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 36,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,391,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,611 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3,194.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 25,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 24,726 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,811,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,480,000 after buying an additional 820,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 166.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 40,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.