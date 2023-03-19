XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $79.53 Million

XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. XIDO FINANCE has a market cap of $79.53 million and $14,541.11 worth of XIDO FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XIDO FINANCE token can currently be bought for about $2.81 or 0.00010317 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, XIDO FINANCE has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000246 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000306 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 44.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.93 or 0.00365664 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,190.88 or 0.26577750 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About XIDO FINANCE

XIDO FINANCE’s launch date was September 9th, 2020. XIDO FINANCE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,314,463 tokens. The official website for XIDO FINANCE is xido.finance. XIDO FINANCE’s official message board is medium.com/@xidofinance. XIDO FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @xidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “XIDO is decentralized AMM with yield farming incentives, no mints, and a unique token distribution design. Token which adds a governance layer and powers the self-sustaining pools and farms without ever minting a new token.

It is layer protocol for payments specifically built to support the fast-growing DeFi industry using our important technological innovations.”

XIDO FINANCE Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIDO FINANCE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XIDO FINANCE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XIDO FINANCE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

